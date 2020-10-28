Petra B. Morones, 88 of King City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born, May 19, 1932 in Tlahualilo, Mexico.
She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. She married Victor A. Morones in 1950. They were married for 70 years.
She is survived by her sons: Victor M. Jr. and Jaime; daughters: Ruth, Terri, and Josie D; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel. Burial followed in the King City District Cemetery.
For additional information contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.