Born in San Luis Obispo, Ray grew up to love the outdoors and became an avid Sportsman. He married Lena and started a family and a career he loved.

Ray had the opportunity to transfer to the area he grew up in and moved his family to King City in 1966, where he served as Fish and Game Warden for Southern Monterey County until his retirement in 1986. Ray and Lena moved three years ago to Redding to be closer to one of their daughters.

Ray is preceded in death (in order) by his daughter, Cherry Griffith; his son, John (Bert) Azbill; and his wife, Lena Azbill.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Debi West, and Laura Wagner; and many, many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to covid-19 no Services were held.

To request a memory pamphlet, please call or text 831-525-2448.

