After bravely battling Cancer for four years Richard Dennis Bell, of Meridian, Idaho formerly of King City, CA passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on August 8th, 2019.
Dennis was born in Toronto, On-tario, Canada on July 3rd. He was the eldest child and only son of James and Margaret Bell.
He went to the University of Michigan for his undergraduate and Master's in engineering.
He held many jobs in his Engineering career including Planters, Campbell Foods, Basic Vegetable Products, where he was Plant Manager from 1984-1988 and Dole Foods before becoming a freelance consultant.
After Dennis retired in 2003 he and Susan enjoyed traveling in their RV, making Native American Flutes and attending Flute Festivals. He was also a Volunteer First Responder for Station 10 in Coarsegold, CA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Susan, sisters Brenda Jones and Ellen (Barry) Redden, son Edward, daughter Valerie (Brian) Padgett. He was Papa to grandson Cy Robert age 11 his Little Man and Sloane age 9 his Peanut.
The entire staff at MSTI Meridian was wonderful, kind, and very compassionate. We can't thank them enough!
At Dennis' request no services were held and any Memorial dona-tions can be made to: Mrs. Cindy Barrie, Music Teacher c/o Car-berry Elementary School 1950 E. 12th St. Emmett, ID. 83617.
Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2019