Richard "Dick" E. Warne, 85 of Lockwood, Calif., passed away peacefully Monday, November 19th at his home with his family.
Dick was born to Eugene J. Warne and Bernice H. (Meyer) Warne, March 15th, 1934 in San Jose. He grew up playing in the orchards and foothills of Santa Clara County. He attended James Lick High School.
Dick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving in Korea and Combat in Vietnam. His final assignment was at El Toro Base Station as Captain, in the Helicopter Division. He retired with honor after 20 years of decorated service with the Marine Corps.
In his retirement, he worked as a Contract Manager for a leading developer in Orange County, California, living in Modjeska Canyon, supporting his community as a Volunteer Fireman.
Dick later settled in Jolon, Calif., in 1977, owning the AV Ranch near Fort Hunter Liggett Army Base. He worked for several contractors including PRC on base in the Machine Shop, then later in Logistics with a final retirement.
Dick then moved to Lockwood, living near his daughter, enjoying his community as a parishioner of the San Antonio Mission and supporting the Nacitone Museum. He was a supporter of the NRA and POP-A-SMOKE military organization. Dick had a giving hand to so many charitable organizations. He was also a big John Wayne fan and loved old time country music.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Anita Warne and brother, James D. Warne Dick is survived by his sons Mike (Jani) Warne, Tom Warne, Step-daughters Brenda (Duane) Wolgamott, A. Janine Estrada, Stepsons Lawrence (Judy) Estrada, and Robert Estrada.
Nieces and Nephews, Scott Warne, Brett Warne, Lisa Warne (Keith Carter) Grandchildren Travis Warne and Marin Wolgamott.
Private Services for the family will be held at the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery for interment with his wife Ann Warne.
In "lieu" of flowers thank a Marine for their Service when you see one.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019