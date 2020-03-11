|
|
Robert Clyde Trescott, 82 of King City, Calif., went home to be with the Lord on Mar. 3, 2020, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital in Salinas, Calif., after a short illness.
He was born on Mar. 30, 1937, in Richwood, W.Va. His mother, Glenna Marie (Ross) Trescott, died when he was five years old. His father, Kenneth J. Trescott (Jack), married his step-mother, Ruth (Bryant) Trescott when Bob was 12 years old and moved the family to Dover, Del. A Christian woman, Ruth (as was his father) was instrumental in raising him.
Bob joined the Air Force in 1958, retiring in 1978. He did his first Tour of Duty in Germany, where he met and married the mother of his three children, Ellen (Barth) Trescott. He later served in Hawaii and Vietnam, also approximately 10 years in Dover, Del.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1978, Bob moved with his family to Salinas. He studied Electronics on the GI Bill at Hartnell College in Salinas.
Bob's favorite past-time was updating his Christian Bible based website. He spent hours daily refining his beliefs and thoughts on the Word of God. He liked country music and playing his guitar. When younger, he enjoyed woodworking, making a dresser, an entertainment center and cabinets. He had his own Handyman business for several years.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, National Rifle Association, North American Hunting Club, Grace Gospel Fellowship, Berean Bible Society, AARP, Air Force Sergeants Association and Retired Enlisted Association.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert C. Trescott, Jr. (Ann) of San Diego, Calif., Frank P. Trescott (Stephanie) of Sunnyvale, Calif., Anita L. Munoz (Richard) of Salinas; four granddaughters, Jennifer Van Gorp (Brian), Amanda Slovick (Brian), Samantha Trescott, and Audrey Munoz. He is also survived by his brother, David Trescott.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Ernistine Howe; brothers, Kenneth J. Trescott and William Trescott.
Bob married his wife of 35 years, Rebecca Trescott on Aug. 4, 1984. She is at home in King City.
Bob was a devoted Bible Believing Christian, a loving husband and a loyal friend.
A viewing was held Mar. 10, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel in King City.
Interment with full military honors will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery on 850 Abbott Street in Salinas on Mar. 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
Donations can be made to the , Mee Memorial Hospital Foundation, or Grace Gospel Fellowship.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
Published in King City Rustler from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020