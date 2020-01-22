|
Robert Lee ("Bobby") Bowman passed away peacefully on January 16th, one week before his 85th birthday. He was born Jan. 23, 1935, in McComb, Miss., where he lived until 1949 with his mom, Adele, and his older brother, Claude ("Mis-sissippi") who brought Bobby and his mother out west to King City.
Bobby attended King City High School and was a talented baseball player (team batting title) and musician ( baritone saxophone). Bobby went to College of the Pacific in Stockton for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served as an Air-man Second Class REGAF within the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) from 1956 to 1960. He was stationed in Aviano, Italy and shared many stories of his time overseas.
Following his Honorable Discharge, Bobby ventured into sales in Los Angeles before returning to King City. Bobby married Lorraine Mae Bacciarini in 1966, and together they owned and operated Lynn's Department Store in King City from 1974 to 1990. Bobby later obtained his real estate license, working for Buttgereit Pettitt & Davis.
Bobby served as a Volunteer fire fighter with the King City Fire Department and was active in Ducks Unlimited, Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. Bobby loved to play cards with his friends at the Golf Course and Fire Station. Bobby was also known to be a pretty good pool player (watch your wallets!) Bobby became a very competitive tennis player during his time in the Air Force. Bobby played in the King City adult softball league for Nina's Cantina and Clark Trucking.
Bobby also played fast pitch softball against the King and his Court and got a hit off of Eddie Feigner. He enjoyed local barbecues with friends and had a great sense of humor with an infec-tious laugh. Bobby never met a stranger, was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and loved animals, especially his dogs. Bobby was a devoted father and grandfather, and he loved watching his sons and grandsons play baseball, football, golf and basketball.
Bobby and Lorraine were married until her passing in 2007.
Bobby is survived by his two sons, Brent (Julie) Bowman of Danville and Brook (Amy) Bowman of San Francisco, and his grandsons, Ryan Bowman, Brady Bowman, and Mason Bowman.
A visitation will be held from 4pm to 5pm, Friday, January 24th at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon, Saturday, January 25th at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel in King City, with a barbecue lunch to follow at the King City Fire Station.
Please feel free to dress casually. Bobby's favorite color was blue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA for Monterey County at: http://bit.ly/2vcsBLR or to the .
For additional information contact, Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2020