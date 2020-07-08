1/1
Rolando "Rolo" Rodriguez
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rolando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rolando "Rolo" Rodriguez, 68, passed away June 26, 2020, in Santa Maria, Calif.
He was born on June 9, 1952, in Weslaco, Texas, to Isaac and Juanita Rodriguez.
Rolando Worked for a Utility Company and retired after many years.
Rolando is survived by his wife, Lorene Rodriguez; two sons, three grandchildren, five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The Rosary and Funeral mass took place on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church in King City, Calif. Burial took place at the King City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in King City from Jul. 8 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved