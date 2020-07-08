Rolando "Rolo" Rodriguez, 68, passed away June 26, 2020, in Santa Maria, Calif.

He was born on June 9, 1952, in Weslaco, Texas, to Isaac and Juanita Rodriguez.

Rolando Worked for a Utility Company and retired after many years.

Rolando is survived by his wife, Lorene Rodriguez; two sons, three grandchildren, five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The Rosary and Funeral mass took place on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church in King City, Calif. Burial took place at the King City Cemetery.

