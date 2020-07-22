1/1
Ronnie Gene Spears
1943 - 2020
Ronnie Gene Spears, of Paso Robles, Calif., passed away at the age of 77 on July 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin (Friesen) Spears of Paso Robles; daughter, Renee Wesson of Bakersfield; son, Douglas Spears of Porterville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers Joseph Spears of Woodland, Calif., and Randall Spears of Bakersfield.
Ronnie was born in Plainview, Ark., to Odell and Catherine Spears, who preceded him in death. He attended Greenfield Elementary School and graduated from King City Joint Union High School.
He served three years in the United States Navy; worked at Union Carbide Asbestos Plant in King City; drove trucks for various businesses in Bakersfield and King City; worked in the recreation department at Fort Hunter Liggett; and raised poultry for OK Farms in Poteau, Okla., before retiring on disability due to complications from diabetes.
A private family service will be held in Paso Robles.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the memorial fund at Bethel Lutheran Church in Templeton, Calif.

Published in King City from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
