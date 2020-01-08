|
Our Dear Mother has gone to her rest in the Peace of Christ on Dec. 30, 2019. The feast of Our Lady of Bethlehem, Principal Patroness for the Diocese of Monterey.
She was born to Che Bui and Rose Farm in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii on March 23, 1928.
Rose was an alumna of Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu, Class of 1945. That same year she worked for the Bishop National Bank. On March 31, 1951, she married the love of her life ,George R. Green Jr., which launched a new career as an Army wife.
Their tours of duty brought them to Ft Hood, TX; Schofield Barracks, HI; Ft Lewis, WA; Ft Ord, CA; and Ft Greely, AK. Thirty years and six children later, they retired from active duty and devoted their time at St Francis Xavier Church, the Serra Club of the Monterey Peninsula and the St Vincent de Paul Society. She was a charter member of Our Lady of Bethlehem #240 of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI).
Rose is preceded in death by her loving husband George Jr. (1993); daughter Marian Rose (2007); sons Thomas (2011) and Robert (2014). She is survived by her sons George lll, Ronald and Nathan. Extended family include: Lannie, Dorothy and Mary Ann (the wives of George, Robert and Thomas); grandchildren: Kasey, Angela, Megan, Michelle, Aubrianna Rose, Matthew, Morgan, Sam and Eric; great-grandchildren: Ashley and Caitlin.
Many thanks for Dr. Roberto Tongson of King City for his care above and beyond the call of duty. Likewise, a heartfelt thank you for Dr. Jose Mendez and the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula for their care and compassion and comfort given to mom in her last days. We are truly blessed.
A Mass and Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St Francis Xavier Church in Seaside at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Rose, the family would appreciate donations to the Serra Club of the Monterey Peninsula, P.O. Box1747, Monterey, CA 93942.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020