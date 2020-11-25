1/1
Ruben C. "Big Poppa" Perez
1942 - 2020
Ruben "Big Poppa" C. Perez Sr. of King City passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Ruben was born on March 18, 1942, in Edinburg, Texas, to Alfredo and Manuela (Castilleja) Perez of Edinburg Texas.
Ruben came to California at the age of 20 with his parents and eight siblings, where they settled in Greenfield, Calif.
Ruben met and married the love of his life Mary-Alice (Govea) Perez in 1964 in Greenfield, Calif., where they raised their three children. Ruben worked as a mechanic and truck driver for many years, until he retired in 2008. He loved to spend time with his family here in California and in Texas. He loved watching all his grandkids and great-grandkids play sports, and traveling to all the casinos he could.
Ruben is survived in life by his wife of 56 years Mary-Alice (Govea) Perez of King City; brothers: Ernest (Lisa) Perez of Temecula, and Danny Perez of Texas; sister Victoria (Juesto) Salas of Texas; his three children: Annette (Javier) Lopez of Greenfield, Ruben (Theresa) Perez Jr. of King City, and Monica (Humberto) Lopez of Greenfield; as well as 14 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruben is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Manuela Perez; brothers, Joe (Connie) Perez and John (Irene) Perez, both of Greenfield; sisters, Yolanda of Sunnyside Wash., and Adelina of Texas; son in law Javier (Annette) Lopez of Greenfield; and grandson Ruben "Little" Perez III of King City.
Due to the current pandemic there will be a private rosary for the family.
A public viewing will be held at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Public Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in King City. All are welcomed to attend.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400,www.EFS-Cares.com.

Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
