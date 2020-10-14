Scotty was born in Akron, Colo., on Jan. 18, 1934, to parents Willard and Rosa Hayes.

He had six older siblings: Paul, Kathleen, Nellie, Betty, Rex and Jean.

The family moved to Arkansas for a few years before moving on to Richmond, Calif., where Scotty's father and older brother, Rex, worked in the shipyards and Scotty had a paper route.

They eventually made the move down to Greenfield where Scotty grew up. He graduated from Greenfield elementary School in 1949. He and his buddies, Charles York, Bob Armer, Shorty Guess and Clyde McCullough, spent their days fishing and swimming in the Arroyo Seco River and riding their bikes everywhere until they were old enough to drive.

Scotty's first job was for Tiny Gilles at Tiny's Market when he was barely a teenager. He originally was raising rabbits to sell to Tiny's butcher shop, but quickly found out that he didn't have it in him to harvest his new little friends. So Tiny put him to work in the store and delivering groceries.

Scotty was just 17, having lunch with his coworker, Herbert Allred, out on Central Avenue, when Herb's younger sister, Ruby, showed up having just arrived from Arkansas that day. That young lady became Scotty's wife one-and-a-half years later.

Scotty and Ruby began their life together while he was working for local farmer, Bob Wood, in Greenfield. They had three children, Mike, Larry and Debbie. They moved into town where they purchased their first home in 1957 from Scotty's father on the corner of 5th and Palm. He then delivered gas to local ranches while working for Hank Mocettini.

He went into the service station business with his brother-in-law, Lex Allred, in Soledad in the early 60's. Scotty became a Chevron dealer in King City in the mid-sixties. Originally downtown next to City Café and then to 1137 Broadway next to Denny's.

In 1972, Scotty purchased property from Chris Bengard on Jolon Road. He had always wanted to live in the country and he finally made it happen. Building their home during the winter of '72 was a challenge as it was an extremely wet year. Always an entrepreneur, Scotty also purchased the Dew Drop Inn at the corner of Jolon and Pine Canyon Road in 1972. He then transformed it and it became Scotty's Pine Canyon Store. He eventually built the existing store and added gasoline, Chevron branded of course. Everyone who came into the store would be greeted by Scotty with his big smile.

In 1977, Scotty and his wife Ruby, became grandparents for the first time. Over the next few years, they had nine more. Scotty always had time for them. Babysitting was never a problem; in fact, he would go pick up the grandkids and bring them home even when he wasn't asked. He had them on tractors as soon as they could sit up. He spent many hours in the pool with them. Bubbles in the Jacuzzi too. Scotty and Ruby attended all their children's sports games and continued on with their grandchildren's and even great grandchildren's.

Over the years, Scotty and Ruby made annual trips with their children in the summer to Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado. Visiting family was always a priority for him. Fishing trips with family and friends, trips to Reno, Tahoe, Las Vegas and Laughlin were also a favorite pastime. Scotty and Ruby took a six-week road trip pulling their trailer to Alaska with their close friends Frankie and Gene Johnson.

Scotty and Ruby became great grandparents in the early 2000's. They currently have 17 with more to come.

Scotty will be remembered for his friendly smile by all those who came to his gas stations in King City and then the Pine Canyon Store. Scotty loved his family and his work.

Scotty is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Rose Hayes; his brother, Paul; his sisters, Kathleen Eichler, Nellie Armer and Jean Ross.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Ruby; his brother, Rex (Georgia) Hayes; his sister, Betty Hall; his sons, Mike (Sharon) Hayes, Larry (Denise) Hayes; daughter, Debbie (Scott) Anthony; his grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah), Brian (Katie), Bransen (Amanda), Scotty (Johanna), Jonathon, Andrew, Anne, Alison Shepherd, Callie (Tony) Ramage and Kourtney (Derrick) Kuppens; his great grandchildren, Evan, Kaden, Isaac, Riley, Dylan, Kyle, Owen, Harrison, Julieanne, Jack, McKenna, Madison, Logan, Coy, Luke, Waylon and Colton. And his honorary daughter, Gayle Potts.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice which enabled Scotty to stay home until the end. They would also like to thank Sarah Schmidt, Lupe Mendoza and Julie Garrett for their caring assistance. And thanks to Gayle Potts for bringing a bright smile for our family when we needed it the most.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Anthony Ranch in 49625 Reliz Canyon in Greenfield.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.

