Steven Lee Pryor was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Salinas, Calif., but lived most of his life in San Ardo, Calif. He died peacefully on June 25, 2020, surrounded by family.
From a young age, he was an entrepreneur and realized early on in life that he didn't like working for someone else. His motto of "nobody tells me what to do" led him, along with his wife, to start a small empire. What started off as Pryor's Roadside Service turned into mechanic shops, a gas station, and many rental properties throughout San Luis Obispo County. He taught his children to work hard but said "if you enjoy what you do, you never have to go to work."
His talents were unlimited. He was always the life of the party and had a contagious laugh. He played the piano and clarinet; he sang karaoke; he was well known for his "cheap Jeeps"; and he once built a mobile bar and served drinks while driving it in a local parade.
He had a vision that was unique and people admired him for it. He was a proud grandfather and adored his grandchildren. He was the the toughest man you'd ever meet but the biggest baby you'd ever see if there were a snake anywhere in his sight.
He left behind his wife of 47-years, Debbie Pryor (Duckworth): his son, Keven (Naomi) Pryor; daughter, Kori (Mike) Balanzategui; daughter, Kati (Jason) Amos; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Kelly Wittstrom of San Ardo.
There will be no services at this time. Please visit the "Remembering Steve Pryor" Facebook group to share a story or leave a message for the family.
