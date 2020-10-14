Susan Allen was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1944. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1966. In 1988, she graduated from Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, Calif., with a Master's degree in Theological Studies.
She moved to King City and taught at San Lucas School, King City High School, and Greenfield High School from 1990 to 2004. She was a founding member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honor society for women educators. In 1997, Susan was ordained an Episcopal priest at St. Mark's Church in King City. From 1997-1998, she was the vicar at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in San Ardo, Calif. From 1998-2004, she was the vicar at St. Mark's Church in King City. During those years, she published articles on religious matters in The Rustler.
Since 2004, she has worked as a substitute teacher at King City High School and as the guest priest at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in San Ardo.
Susan Allen is survived by her children: Rebecca Allen Chavez and her husband Carlos, of Vashon, Wash., and Christopher Allen and his husband Stephen, of Port Angeles, Wash. She also has three grandchildren: Marcus, Jacob, and Erin. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Van Leunen III; and nephew, Jesse Reid.
There will be no funeral service due to the ongoing pandemic, but a memorial service will be held in King City at some point in the future.
Susan will be buried in Seattle, Wash. Donations can be made to Delta Kappa Gamma, 808 University Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.