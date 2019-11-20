|
Timothy Edward Hudson was born on January 25, 1957, in King City, Calif.. It happened to snow that day in King City, which was very unusual, but he arrived with the storm. He passed away on November 11, 2019, in Clovis, Calif.
Tim is survived by his wife Kim, one son, Cole and his wife Corey, two granddaughters, Annabelle and Ella; one daughter, Whitney and her husband Robert Meyer, two grandsons, Leo and Eli; two sisters, Deanna (Ron) Shires and Sharyl (Sam) Shires along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Esther Hudson, his brother Mark who passed away only 10 months ago and his great nephew, Taylor Hudson Wageneck.
Tim worked at a grocery store putting himself through college and graduated from Cal Poly in 1981 with a degree in Crop Science. He spent most of his life working in the agriculture industry, most recently with Haifa Group which according to their website is a supplier of "plant nutrients," which we know in King City as fertilizer.
Tim loved to travel with his wife all around the world enjoying each other's company because they were truly the best of friends. He was enjoying his new job in their sales department which had him traveling to various places to meet potential clients. He was looking forward to a trip to Israel to their headquarters next year, but he skipped the Holy Land and went straight to heaven instead.
Tim enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and fishing at Nacimiento Lake and hunting. He also loved trap shooting, and he was good at it with several awards to show for his success in that sport. He was also active in Young Farmers in King City.
He was a dad who was involved with whatever his kids were doing including attending their sporting events, and he spent a lot of time in 4-H doing projects with them where he was a swine leader for several years. Tim also supported girls' volleyball – lots of volleyball!
A Visitation was held, Thursday, November 14th from 5pm to 7pm, with an 11 a.m. Funeral Service on Friday, November 15th, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel. Tim was laid to rest beside his brother Mark in the King City Cemetery.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Published in King City Rustler from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2019