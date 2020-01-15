|
|
Victor A. Morones, 93. of King City passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 16th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17th at the Templo De Alabanza Ebenezer Church, 531 N. Vanderhurst in King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery.
