Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Templo De Alabanza Ebenezer Church
531 N. Vanderhurst
King City, CA
View Map
1926 - 2020
Victor Morones Obituary
Victor A. Morones, 93. of King City passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
A Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 16th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17th at the Templo De Alabanza Ebenezer Church, 531 N. Vanderhurst in King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery.
For additional information contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in King City Rustler from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020
