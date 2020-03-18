|
Wiley was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Eclectic, Ala. He grew up in Yuma. Wiley's first job, after picking fruit with his family as a child, was on the Tomkins Ranch in Bitterwater, which included riding a horse bare back while accompanying Mrs. Tomkins on her weekly trip into King City.
After serving as military police at Ft. Ord, Wiley lived his life towing, scraping, wrenching, and trucking produce with his family.
A longtime resident of Lockwood and surrounding parts, Wiley leaves many friends. He is survived by a sister, brothers, and local family in King City and Salinas.
Wiley was preceded in death by two brothers, a sister, and his wife, Eloise.
Wiley died peacefully at home on March 10, 2020. He was 74.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. on March 20, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
