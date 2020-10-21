Willa Dean Stroud passed away in King City, Calif. on Oct. 11, 2020. Willa was born July 23, 1940 in Arkansas. She was the oldest of six children of Berl and Delsa Deatherage.
Willa married Steve Stroud on Aug.22, 1958. Together, they owned and operated a successful business (Chet's Appliance) for many years until they retired. Later in life she enjoyed listening to the radio, talking to her family and friends on the telephone and enjoying the company of others when they would visit her.
Earlier in life Willa enjoyed attending church and was a Sunday school teacher at the Pentecostal Church of God in Greenfield. She also looked forward to summer vacations with family and friends and going to the casinos.
Willa is survived by her daughter, Darla (Jim) Hinderscheid; her sisters, Barbara Fultz and Glenna Heath; her grandchildren, Rory Rogers, Jeff Hinderscheid, Jake and April Stroud; her great-grandchildren, Kyrie and Charlie Rogers, Ryland and Kellan Hinderscheid, Delsa Smith, Isabella Apodaca; and several nieces and nephews.
Willa is preceded in death by her husband, Steve; her children, Nancy Shamp, Michael and Scotty Stroud; her grandchildren, Michael Rogers, and Jessica and Jonathan Stroud,; siblings, Jimmy, Joyce and Kelly.
Darla and Jim would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff in the Long Term Care Unit at Mee Memorial Hospital. Their love, care and compassion for Willa was exceptional.
A Private Graveside Ceremony will be held at King City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in memory of Willa to be made to: Mee Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, 300 Canal St., King City, CA 93930.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.