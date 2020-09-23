1/1
William Edwin "Bill" Foletta
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 20, 2020, Mr. William (Bill) Edwin Foletta died at 94 years old in Monterey, Calif., with Narda Foletta, wife of 66 years, by his side.
Bill, often called the "Big Swiss," was born March 14, 1926, and lived in King City for almost all of his life; and maintained operations of the family ranch for over 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, morning cards with friends, barbecuing with family, and watching game shows in adjacent armchairs with his wife. He served in the US Army in Japan from 1954-1955, was a proud St. Mary's College alumni, and active member of both the King City Lions Club and St John's Catholic Church.
He is survived by wife, Bernarda Foletta; four children: Diana, Laurie, Wes and Jody; nine grandchildren: Carly, Bronson, Leighann, Lacee, Hunter, MJ, Chase, Wyatt, and Madison; and three great grandchildren: Presley, Madden and RJ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in King City from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eddington Funeral Services - King City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved