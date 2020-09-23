On September 20, 2020, Mr. William (Bill) Edwin Foletta died at 94 years old in Monterey, Calif., with Narda Foletta, wife of 66 years, by his side.
Bill, often called the "Big Swiss," was born March 14, 1926, and lived in King City for almost all of his life; and maintained operations of the family ranch for over 40 years. He enjoyed golfing, morning cards with friends, barbecuing with family, and watching game shows in adjacent armchairs with his wife. He served in the US Army in Japan from 1954-1955, was a proud St. Mary's College alumni, and active member of both the King City Lions Club and St John's Catholic Church.
He is survived by wife, Bernarda Foletta; four children: Diana, Laurie, Wes and Jody; nine grandchildren: Carly, Bronson, Leighann, Lacee, Hunter, MJ, Chase, Wyatt, and Madison; and three great grandchildren: Presley, Madden and RJ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.