When William "Bill" Ellis Chumley entered Heaven on May 8, he met his Maker and was reunited with his loving parents, Ellis and Eunice (Burnett) Chumley, and his Brothers Ira, Bob and Vernon Chumley. He was also greeted by other family members, friends and it was a joyous reunion day for him. I can hear him singing now!
Bill was born on May 2, 1934, in Coolidge Ariz., and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at Vineyard Hills Rehabilitation in Templeton, Calif. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 34-years, Catherine A. (Linn) Chumley of Anderson, Calif.; his sister, Beverly (Chumley) West of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; his two children, Russ Chumley of Shandon, Calif, and Amber (Chumley) King of Paso Robles, Calif; his step children, Mark Ingalls of Buffalo, NY., Kim Boldway of Dallas, Texas, Ken Ingalls of Redding, Calif., and Michele Hamilton of Redmond, Ore; His nine grandchildren: Justin, Tyler and Cody King, Brandon Boldway, Jenna Hendrix-Ingalls, Zechariah Ingalls, and Riley, Jack and McKenna Hamilton; his six great grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.
Bill was very close to his cousin, Ray Chumley, of Portland, Ore. Bill and Ray grew up together like "two peas in a pod" (as Bill would say) and stayed close throughout life.
Bill lived in California most of his life, where he enjoyed life to the fullest through simple pleasures of life by spending time with his family and friends. He spent time in the Army, where he was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington. After the Army, he settled in King City, Calif., for many years, started his family, and worked as a rancher raising thousands of head of cattle and trading horses for most of his life, a true Cowboy!
Later he moved to Anderson, Calif., where he lived for 26-years and worked in construction using heavy equipment. He was an excellent farmer who could grow anything! He had his pilot license and loved to fly his airplane or any plane that was available for him to fly. He was a great story teller, joke teller, prankster, loved to singing and would give you the shirt off his back. He deeply treasured his family and friends; and he, "Bill," will be missed deeply by all who were a part of his life.
See you again one day Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Cousin & Bill... We Love you!
Life Celebration will be held in Anderson, Calif., with date, time and details to be announced at a later date.
The family would like to "pay it forward" and that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org).
Published in King City from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.