I am sad to hear of Mr Pacheco’s passing. He was an extraordinary person. I had him for 5th grade at Roosevelt School. He spoke to his students like adults. He always had a story to tell, and we were all ears!

The last time I spoke to him was at Nob Hill, about 2 months ago. He ALWAYS remembered everything I had done as an adult. I would chat with him before Mass at St. Joseph’s. And I would usually see him at the grocery store. He remembered all of his students.

I will miss you, sir. There will only be one Mr. Pacheco.

My condolences to the Pacheco Family.

Joanne Massoni Williams

Student