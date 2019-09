Anna Louise Vaile, 88, of Sterling, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, Heritage Woods, Sterling, IL.

Funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Falls, with the Rev. Breanne Truax, pastor, officiating. a meal and fellowship will follow the service from 4 - 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.