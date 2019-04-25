Clement Eugene Yares, age 91, peacefully passed from this earth in Atascocita Texas on Saturday April 20th, 2019. He was born February 19th, 1928 to Sylvia and Clement Yares in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Cretin High School with military and athletic honors and then enlisted in the Marines.

Clem's passion for learning and education took him from the ranks of shoveling coal for Northern States Power Company to Chief Engineer and finally Director of the Riverside Training Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His desire to see others succeed was always his driving force and focus when it came to education. "Knowledge is something no one can ever take from you" was his lifelong motto.

He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey, brother Clare, parents, daughter in law Kathleen, and son in law Michael Gossman.

He is survived by daughters Kristine, Sandra (Marsha) and sons Clayton (Lisa), Spencer (Kathy), and Kevin. He will be terribly missed by twelve beloved grandchildren and ten adored great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the family retreat on Coon Lake in Minnesota this summer and will be announced at a later date for family and friends.