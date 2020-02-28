Colleen Mae Hirschey, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 after recently beginning treatment for breast cancer and other health issues. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Derstine. She is survived by her husband, David; son Sawyer; daughter Taylor Hirschey; sister Carol Kenny; sister Kyle Catanzarite and husband Bob; mother-in-law, Karen Hirschey; brother-in-law, Bob Hirschey; brother-in-law Scott Hirschey and wife Diane. She is also survived by six nephews and nieces, Daniel Hirschey, Andrew Hirschey, Katie Hirschey, Danielle Hirschey, Cori Pertunnen and husband Greg, and Alexa Catanzarite. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3803 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Kingwood, TX