On September 29, 2019, George Pekari went to be with his Lord. He was the son of Anna Louise (Foss) Pekari and Joseph Frederick Pekari. He was born on February 6, 1942 in New Haven Connecticut. In his early years, he spent his spare time fishing, playing sports and singing in the Trinity Episcopal Church Men and Boys Choir. When his family moved to Miami, he continued to play sports at Southwest Miami High School. He obtained a Dispatcher's license from Sheffield School of Aeronautics and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Barry University in Miami, Florida.

George had an early career in the Grocery business but quickly moved on to Aviation. He worked for National Air Lines, Pan American World Airways, New York Air and finally Continental Air Lines. He filled many positions in the Flight Operations area with his final position as Director of Flight Operations Administration.

He loved his very large family and worked hard to provide for them. In everything he did, he lead with his heart. George was always an active church member. His love of music took him to the Kingwood United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Men's Ensemble. George also had a lifelong love of Golf and played in the OFWW league at Kingwood Country Club for many years.

George is survived by Barbara, his wife of 49 years, his brother Fred (Mary), his sister Carol Anne (Fred), his children Theresa Glynn (Charles), Timothy Pekari, Tanya Spiegel (Ron), Tracy Ballard (Thomas), Trina Pekari, Thomas Pekari, John Pekari (Ashley) and Sandra Pekari. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Lucky.

There will be a Celebration of Life for George at 10:00 A.M. on October 12, 2019 at Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Kingwood, Texas 77339

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kingwood United Methodist Church and note Music Program on your check.