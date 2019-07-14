Gerald Michael Conway passed away on July 4, 2019 after a six month battle with cancer. He was born to John Allen Conway and Louise Conway on April 20, 1945 in Houston, Texas. He attended Jeff Davis High School where he ran track. He received a track scholarship to the University of Houston. He graduated with a degree in Math and Physical Education. He taught math in Aldine, New Caney and Huffman I.S.D. He also received a Masters from SFA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jean Faulkenberry; mother-in-law, Eunice Ward; brother-in-law, Tom Lentz and sister-in-law, Jan Ward.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Pamela Conway; Sister, Suzanne (Ken) Palmer; sister-in-law, June Lentz; brothers-in-law, Dorsey Ward and Dwan (Teddy) Ward; numerous other relatives and a host of loving friends.

Thanks to Estia Hospice Care, especially Krystle. Thanks to family and friends for their support. Special thanks to Donald and Chris Noske who came everyday while he was in the hospital on two different occasions and while he was in Hospice.

His wish would be for people to stop texting and actually talk to each other. He would like people to get out into nature, especially Big Bend, his favorite place.

In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to Kindred Care for Elderly Animal Sanctuary at 3749-A Highway 14, Santa Fe, NM 87508, CAP 17555 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX 77094 or Houston Humane Society, 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053.