Grady Herold, Jr., 74, passed away on May 7, 2019. Grady was born September 12, 1944 in Mercedes, TX to Kathryn and Grady Herold, Sr.

Grady married the love of his life, Grace Anne, in 1968 and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together. He devoted the last several years to caring for Grace Anne during her extended illness. Grady sacrificed much in his own life to care for the woman he loved.

Grady was a standout athlete in every sport in which he competed. Football, golf, baseball and basketball to name a few. He was an award winning quarterback at Mercedes High School and in college at New Mexico Highlands University.

Grady loved spending time outdoors. His favorite outdoor activities included gardening with his wife, on the course perfecting his golf game and the many years he spent deer hunting in the brush country of South Texas with his family. Nothing brought a bigger smile to Grady's face than his three granddaughters. Following their various activities and interests gave him the utmost joy.

Grady is survived by his children, Betsy Pirotte and her husband Jay of Katy, Texas and Michael Herold and his wife Laura of Cypress, Texas; granddaughters, Lauren Pirotte, Emma Herold and Catherine Herold; brothers, Larry Herold and his wife Linda of Weslaco, Texas and David Herold and his wife Carole of El Paso, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grady was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Anne; his parents, Kathryn and Grady Herold, Sr.; and his brother, Darius Herold.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate the life of Grady.