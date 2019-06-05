Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory L. "Gregory McNeal" McNeal. View Sign Service Information Darst Funeral Home 796 Russell Palmer Rd Kingwood , TX 77339 (281)-312-5656 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Lynn McNeal was born in Carbondale, IL on August 9, 1948 to William Junior McNeal and Barbara Jean Lackey McNeal. He spent his early childhood in Hot Springs, AR along with his two brothers Garrett and Glendon. He enjoyed Boy Scouts and when he returned from Boy Scout camp at age 10 he was sent to the Arkansas Baptist Home in Monticello, AR along with his brothers when his parents divorced. He always said it was the best place for them and remained there until his graduation where he learned the important values of hard work, trustworthiness and dependability. He was crowned Prom King in his senior year, played football and was the Arkansas State Champion in the mile track event. He enrolled in Ouachita Baptist University for two years until he was due to be drafted and joined the US Navy in 1968 during the Vietnam War. He served his country 4 years and was discharged as a BM2 (boatswain's mate second class). He moved to Memphis, TN where he enrolled in the University of Memphis and received his BA in accounting. He also worked as an intern for the IRS and when he graduated, he became a full-time employee of the IRS until he retired in 2011. He met and married the love of his life, Karen Kulpaca McNeal in Houston where they first met at the pool on the weekend and was hooked on her cooking. Greg and Karen raised 3 sons, Gregory Jr, Justin and Joshua who were their pride and joy. He volunteered often and was a Boy Scout leader, soccer coach, swim team timer and was always the first to help when needed. His three sons each rose to the rank of Eagle Scout and he was very proud of their accomplishments and was able to go to Philmont and the Upper Boundary Waters with them. When the boys left home, he and Karen became avid scuba divers and traveled the world on many, many scuba adventures including Palau, Yap and the Galapagos. They also traveled extensively and managed to hit 5 continents including Antarctica. They had a favorite secret code that they used with each other, posted on notes to each other and when signing off on the phone: SHMILY (see how much I love you). Greg was a collector of coins, stamps and paper money and especially enjoyed cataloging paper money mostly US currency and traded with various collectors around the US and recruited various family members in different federal reserve districts to get dollar bills for his collection and trading. Greg was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in March 2018 and battled this fatal disease until he died peacefully in his sleep in his own bed, in his own home, with his wife and son Justin by his side on May 31, one day shy of the traditional Memorial Day. He leaves behind his grieving wife Karen of 38 years, sons Gregory (wife Tonia), Justin and Joshua (Alvina) and his daughter Amanda (husband William) and two grandchildren, Blake and Brooke and his brother Garrett. He will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD with military honors in the Black Hills where he and Karen were married, and their children were baptized. Any memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Arkansas Baptist Home in Monticello, AR.



