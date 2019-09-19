Honavalli R. Srinivas ("Shrini"), loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on September 17, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1940 in Arakalagudu, India to Honavalli S. Ramaswamy and Sundaramma Venkata Subbiah. He graduated from B.M.S. College of Engineering in Bangalore with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and had a successful career working in the Oil & Gas industry.

Shrini was an avid sportsman who excelled in cricket, golf, tennis and bowling. He won numerous golf and tennis tournaments including the Shell Worldwide Golf Tournament in Oman in 1985. Shrini was gregarious and lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He had an adventurous spirit and loved starting conversations and friendships with anyone he met. His beautiful, ever smiling face was the first thing that greeted you which left an indelible impression.

Shrini was a resident of Kingwood, Texas for over 30 years, and formed many lasting friendships in his community. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Asha; his daughters Veena and Vidya; his son Vivek; and his grandchildren Sydney and Aidan.

The family will hold a private memorial service to honor our beloved Shrini.