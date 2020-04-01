The world lost a great man on Monday, March 23, 2020. James Michael Cook, loving husband, father of 2 boys, and grandfather of 6 children, passed away at the age of 76 from a massive heart attack.

J. Mike was born on April 15, 1943 in White City, Kansas, to Paul and Audrey (North) Cook. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1965 and remained a passionate fan of Jayhawk sports until the end. On August 7, 1965, he married the love of his life, JoAnn Kutz. They raised two sons, Scott and Derek.

J. Mike was a passionate disciple of Christ who worshipped at Christ the King Church and demonstrated his love of God through works much more often than words. He also loved cooking (especially the art of Texas Barbeque), feeding the unfortunate, fishing with his sons, British sports cars, any movie with Humphrey Bogart or John Wayne, and absolutely all activities with family and friends. Those who knew him recognized that he was a man who lived life Big, savoring every single moment to its fullest. He was extremely generous with his time and when he spoke to anyone, it was as if they were the only one in the world. He was known for his humor, his infectious laugh, and his humongous servant's heart. God's good and faithful servant on earth has come home.

J. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Paul, and his mother, Audrey. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn, his two sons, Scott and Derek, their spouses, Tasha and Lynn, and his six grandchildren, Camryn, Holden, Jimmy, Remy, Sutton, and Charlie.

In light of concerns regarding public gatherings, the celebration of J. Mike's life will be held in the future at a date to be determined and announced.