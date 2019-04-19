Judy Hicks Redding, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 18 in Kingwood, Texas. She was born on September 5, 1943 in Altha, Florida. She was the ninth of eleven children born to Ralph and Alice Hicks. Judy attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugarland, Texas, graduating in 1962. In 1963 she attended a business program at Durham Business School in Houston, Texas. She married Charles Redding in 1964 and had three children, Randy, Aaron and Wendy. Judy was the owner of the Natural Kitchen that opened in Kingwood 1979. This was one of the original business establishments in Kingwood. She was a Certified Clinical Nutritionist and did have a side business called Nutriguides. She was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ. Judy is survived by her sons, Randy Redding and Aaron Redding; her daughter, Wendy Redding Pomana; Grandchildren, Jared Redding, Cody Redding and Wilem Pomana, along with her siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Redding. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Darst Funeral Home, with a reception to follow. Interment will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Caledonia Cemetery, FM 1971, Caledonia, Texas.