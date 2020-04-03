Linda Sue George, age 68, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Humble, Texas after battling a long extended illness. Due to the current health crisis facing our nation, limited visitations were held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Kingwood Funeral Home, 22800 Hwy 59 North, Kingwood, Texas. A private funeral service was held on March 31, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Kingwood Funeral Home, followed by burial in Rosewood Memorial Park Cemetery, 2602 South Houston Avenue, Humble, Texas. Senior Pastor Dr. Jeremy Evans and Care Pastor Mark Barnhill from Woodridge Baptist Church, Kingwood, Texas, officiated. Pallbearers were Greg Osterholt of Porter, Texas, Roy Mace of Kingwood, Texas, Mark Barnhill of Atascocita, Texas, grandsons Bryce Allison and Gage Allison of Longview, Texas, and son-in-law Chris Hillhouse of Gladewater, Texas. A Celebration of Life for Linda will be scheduled at a later date.

Linda was a beautiful and wonderful homemaker, loving wife and mother, gifted quilter, oil paint artist, gardener, Christian leader and role model. Everyone who met Linda fell in love with her charismatic & infectious personality, laugh, and smile. She exhibited unending strength during her later years when battling and enduring various health issues. Linda always maintained a positive and selfless attitude, kindness and love to all. She dearly loved her Lord, her husband, family, and friends.

Some of her most personal rewarding and gratifying achievements included graduating Magna Cum Laude from Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She worked several years as the Executive Secretary for the President & Executive Vice President and staff at the First National Bank in Columbia Missouri. After later marrying her husband William(Bill)George and moving to Texas, Linda became Women's Ministry Director for several years at Forest Cove Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas, and later was secretary for the Pastor of Education at the Humble First Baptist Church in Humble, Texas. She then became a wonderfully gifted stay-at-home wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda and her husband, Bill, then became members of the Woodridge Baptist Church in Kingwood, Texas, and have been so richly blessed through the years with their church family.

Linda was born June 18, 1951 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Dr. Clarence Eugene Whisler and Eula Marie Whisler of Vandalia, Missouri, where she had a wonderful childhood and attended grade school and high school. She met and fell in love with her husband William (Bill) George in 2nd grade, but did not meet him again after high school until their 25th high school reunion. They then married, moved to Texas and both celebrated 25 years of a cherished wonderful marriage.

Survivors include her ever-loving husband William (Bill) George of Kingwood, Texas, her son Christopher Wooten of Chicago, Illinois, daughter Shawn (Shawna) Hillhouse and husband Chris of Gladewater, Texas, daughter Michele Marie Hart and husband Tommy of Longview, Texas, brother Stephen Frank Whisler and wife Teri of Nixa, Missouri, brother Charles Edward Whisler and wife Lanna of Jefferson City, Missouri. Grandchildren Bryce Allison and wife Jeannie, Gage Allison all of Longview, Texas, Nicholas Hart of Boston, Massachusetts, Casey Hart of Austin, Texas, Natalie Hart, Cameron Hart, and Nathaniel Hart all of Longview, Texas, Jace Hillhouse, Taryn Hillhouse, and Brodie Hillhouse all of Gladewater, Texas. Sister-in-law Sandy Sprague and husband Jed of Pompano Beach, Florida, and brother-in-law Craig George and wife Jeannie of Vandalia, Missouri. Linda will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Her beloved dachshund support dog "Lacy" remains at home with her husband Bill.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Eugene Clarence Whisler and Eula Marie Whisler; and a brother Michael Lynn Whisler.

