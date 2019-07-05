Madeline B. Frey, 90, died on July 3, 2019. Madeline was born in Teaneck, NJ on September 18, 1928 to William and Frieda Bersch. She attended high school at Holy Angels Academy in Fort Lee, NJ. In 1949 she married Robert A. Burke who preceded her in death in 1967. In 1972, she married Joseph Frey, Jr. in Charlotte, NC and later moved to Houston, TX. When Joseph died in October, 2010, she moved back to Charlotte and lived with her daughter and husband. Her parents and siblings, Marianne and John, predeceased her. She is survived by her 2 children, son William Burke (Katherine) of Greenville, NC, and daughter Eileen Roper (John) of Charlotte, NC, her 4 step-children, Joseph Frey III (Jackie) of Evans, GA, Robert Frey (Carolyn) of Anderson, SC, Lauren Frey of Erie, CO, and Daniel Frey (Susan) of West Melbourne, FL. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In keeping with Madeline's request, there will be a private family service, but no public services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff both of Asbury at Aldersgate and of Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region; 7845 Little Ave.; Charlotte, NC 28226 or to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Fwy, Ste 526; Dallas, TX 75244. Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.