Martha Busch, 65, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10th at home with her family in Kingwood. She was born Martha Anne Whitby on January 17, 1955 to her mother Therese Marie Cherrie and James Edward Whitby in Erie, PA and was the second of four children. She grew up in Erie and attended Harbor Creek High School and then Robert Morris College in Pittsburg. In 1980, she moved to New Orleans and started a career at Richardson Geophysical. She was transferred to Houston in 1983 where she met the love of her life, Robert Christopher Busch. They were married in 1985. Robert was born in 1987 followed by Annie in 1989. Chris and Martha would have celebrated their 35th anniversary this month. Marty was a resident of Kingwood for 30 years.

Marty was a lifelong Catholic and loved Jesus. She worked at Silverado Senior Living for eight years where she spent her time bringing joy and enrichment into the lives of their memory care residents. Later, she ran the Second Family Ministry for St Martha's Catholic Church in Kingwood providing respite for carepartners in the Kingwood community.

Marty loved her family first and foremost. She enjoyed people, her many friends, her Christian faith, travel, gardening, animals, walking and music. She was a fantastic cook.

She is survived by her husband, Chris, her children Robert and Annie, her step-children Allison and Eric, three step-grandsons Eliot Busch, Julian and Sebastian Zukawski, her siblings Marlene Whitby and Jimmy Whitby, nephew Tim Bowen, niece Destiny Whitby and numerous other friends and family who will miss her greatly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Rhea Whitby and her nephew Zach Whitby.

A celebration of life is planned for this summer and will be held at St Martha's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.