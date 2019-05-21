Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Francis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Montz Francis passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in 1929 in New Orleans, LA to Josephine and Elmo Montz. Mary Lee grew up in the Houston area and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She met the love of her life, Doug Francis, at a local dance where he said she was the best jitterbugger there. They had 5 children and lived in Texas, New Mexico and Calgary, Alberta. They retired in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Mary Lee was a successful real estate broker in Kingwood, TX. She was the #1 Remax agent in Texas in 1981. She traveled the world with Doug. She was adored by anyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Douglas Francis and brothers, Elmo, James and Ted Montz. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Rodney and Barbara Montz, sister and husband, Chell Ann and Damian Golla. She is also survived by children, Elizabeth and George Powers, Linda and Dan Daniels, Mark and Deb Francis, Tricia Thompson, John and Caryn Francis, as well as 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family members in the U.S. and Canada. Her life will be celebrated at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to St Paul the Apostle Church, 201 Dalton Circle, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Published on yourkingwoodnews.com from May 21 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kingwood Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close