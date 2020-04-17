Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Onnan Primm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Onnan "Ross" Primm, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 78. Ross is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Grogan Primm; children: Deirdre "Dee" Primm McGill, Kimberly Primm Wiggins, Stephen Stasny and Wesley Stasny; grandchildren: Meghan Walker, Hali Talley, Kelsey McGill, Harry Wiggins, Jr., Kasey McGill, Morgan Morris and Kyle Stasny; great grandchildren: Danielle Walker, Gabrielle Walker and Evelyn Talley; sisters: June Primm Walker and Jo Ann Primm Gross; and a special aunt, Jeanette Higdon. He is preceded in death by his parents Onnan and Mildred Primm. His children remember him as a kind and patient father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Ross was born on March 25, 1942 in Columbus, TX. He grew up in the Central Community near Baton Rouge, LA and graduated from Central High School in 1960 and later graduated with a degree in Business from Prairie View A&M while working for the Federal Aviation Administration in Houston, TX. Ross was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country from 1960 - 1964. He was also a cancer survivor and after a one-year battle conquered it and remained cancer free for more than 20 years. Ross was passionate about sports, especially bowling, and often participated in annual state bowling tournaments. He was so proud of bowling a 300 game. Ross enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Kingwood, TX. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk, TX at 1:00 pm. Pastor Brian Givens will officiate the ceremony. Honorary pallbearers, Clifford Cooper, Robert Wayne Fuller, Mike McGill, Harry Wiggins, Jr. and Kyle Stasny. Pallbearers, Robert Grogan, Stephen Stasny, Wesley Stasny and Harry Wiggins Sr. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Condolences can be sent to https://www.wallace thompson.com/. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Rosemont and Regent Care, both in Kingwood, TX for their care and dedication.

