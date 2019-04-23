Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy L. Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy was born December 3, 1932 in Alice, Texas. Peggy was carried home by the Angels on April 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Peggy was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Corpus Christi High School, now known as Roy Miller HS. On June 17, 1950 Peggy married the love of her life Jerry Wheeler. Peggy and Jerry raised four (4) children Penny Louise Jones (husband, Les), Larry LeRoy Wheeler (wife, Beverly), Mark Alan Wheeler, and Jeffrey Layne Wheeler. Peggy and Jerry were married 63 years before Jerry's passing in 2013. Peggy was the daughter of Walter Franklin and Louise Dobie Smith. Peggy was their only child. Peggy and Jerry were founding members of St. John's UMC in Corpus Christi. Peggy and Jerry grew up and raised their families together with their lifelong friends, Betty and Bobby McKinley. They spent many weekends at golf outings or watching football together with all of the kids. Peggy was a devout Christian. She devoted much of her time to the Methodist churches in Corpus Christi and Victoria. She was an active member of The Crossroads Emmaus Community in South Texas. Peggy and Jerry spent many joyous hours with friends and family at John Wesley United Methodist in Victoria. Peggy loved to welcome her grandchildren when they came to visit. All of the grandkids called her Grammy....and she loved that name. She was blessed with 3 granddaughters, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brenda Rene Wheeler Dygert (husband, Mark), and Corinn Nicole Wheeler Wilson (husband, Richard). In addition Grammy has 3 grandsons. Austin LeRoy Wheeler (wife, Ashley), Jeremy Ryan Wheeler (wife, Ashleigh), and Bryan Alan Wheeler (wife, Ashley). As the families grew - Grammy was overjoyed to welcome 15 great grandchildren including: Mary Paige, Hunter David, and Payton Alan Dygert, Ross Henry, Jackson Lowry and Wyatt Stewart Wilson, Trent Riley, Thailer Edward, and Livi Grace Wheeler, Harrison Ryan, Charlotte Ashleigh, Claire Noel, and Evan LeRoy Wheeler, and Rooney Kane and Dax Wilder Wheeler. Peggy and Jerry loved Victoria but in their later years decided to move to Kingwood to be near their growing family. They were welcomed to a new church family at Friendship United Methodist Church. A graveside service was Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, TX with Rev. Carl Westbrook officiating. A reception immediately followed at John Wesley United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life was Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Friendship United Methodist Church in Porter, TX. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church- 22388 Ford Road, Porter, Texas 77365 or John Wesley United Methodist Church-8300 Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, Texas 77904. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

