Rosemary was born on June 20, 1922 in New York, New York and died on July 22, 2019 in Porter, Texas. Rosemary is survived by sons, Charles (Chuck) Schildhauer of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Joseph Schildhauer and wife, Jean of The Woodlands, Texas and grandchildren, Allison Schildhauer of Houston, Texas and Joey Schildhauer of Conroe, Texas. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Charles T. Schildhauer and her parents, Anthony and Lucille Mongno and numerous aunts and uncles.

Rosemary was a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Kingwood, Texas. Rosemary was an avid golfer and a member of the Kingwood Country Club, Kingwood, Texas and enjoyed boating with her family as a regular activity. Rosemary also held leadership positions with the Boy Scouts of America and Allied Nautical Cadets with her sons. Rosemary was the proud owner of Diners Fugazy Travel Agency in Huntington, Long Island, New York and was retired as a top realtor with Henry S. Miller in Kingwood, Texas.

Rosemary will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She provided her husband and sons a life filled with fun, excitement and laughter and will be forever loved. We are proud to have called her "mom" and proud of all of her accomplishments.

Today, we celebrate her life with happiness and know that one day we will see her again. All of our memories with her and of her will sustain us until that day.

The family also wishes to thank and acknowledge a very special person, Lee Hall. We are grateful for the exceptional care and kindness Lee showed to Rosemary for over 24 years.

Visitation and Rosary will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at St. Martha's Catholic Chruch, 4301 Woodridge Pkwy. Porter, Texas 77365 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00pm followed by burial at Brookside Memorial Cemetery.