Roxana Hight died peacefully in her sleep at home in Kingwood, TX on February 16, 2020. She was born in Dallas on October 6, 1944 to the late Leta Mae Cunningham Hight and G. Howell Hight. Roxana grew up with her elder brother, Roger, in Waxahachie, TX and at their family home on Chapman Ranch in Corpus Christi. Her family also lived in San Antonio during her youth. Roxana loved caring for her dogs, bingo, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Roxana was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to so many who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her nieces, Margaret Elizabeth Hight and Leta (Brandi) Cunningham Hight, and nephews Philip Howell Hight and Christopher Cunningham Hight, their spouses and children. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Richardson Hight. Doug and Betty Burgess of Kingwood, TX were her devoted friends for more than 35 years, along with their children and grandchildren. The Burgesses were also Roxana's family and she was blessed by their care and love.

Visitation was Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4p.m. at Kingwood Funeral Home, 22800 IH-69 N Kingwood, TX, 77339. Funeral service was Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Waxahachie City Cemetery 300 S Hawkins St, Waxahachie, TX, 75165, where Roxana will be buried near her beloved parents and brother.