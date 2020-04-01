Georgia Ka Sandra Ruvalcaba, known by all who love her as Sandy, of Kingwood, TX passed away peacefully in her home on March 27, 2020 at the age of 67.

Sandy was born in Fort Worth, TX to Kenneth and Georgia Faubion on March 6, 1953. She was the oldest of eleven children and went on to pursue a 30+ year career in nursing. She had the honor of training many new nurses in her lifetime and her patience, compassion and love for those she served has left a permanent mark on the world for generations to come. She loved her four children fiercely and perhaps her sixteen grandchildren even more. Her heart for her brothers and sisters knew no bounds. She was known as Aunt Sandy to all who met her, even if she wasn't their aunt, and could be counted on to take you in if needed. She knew no strangers and helped all who asked. She would give you the shirt off of her back even if it meant that she did without and was always available for advice giving and shoe lashing if you needed it. She was loved by so many people and her passing has made this world a little more gray and heaven so much brighter.

Sandy is preceded in death by her grandparents, George Washington Wright and Honey Wright, her father, Kenneth Jordan Faubion, mother, Georgia Evelyn Faubion, her brothers Kirk and Randy Faubion, her sisters Naoma and Tammy Faubion, her nephew Rusty Daly, niece Ashley Faubion and numerous aunts and cousins.

Sandy is survived by her children and their families:

Daughter, Melissa Trocko, son in love Charlie Trocko and four grandchildren; Katherine Allison married to Cody Allison who gave her her first great grandson, Eli Allison. Thomas Heese, Michael Trocko and Charlie Trocko.

Son, Kenneth Danley, daughter in love Amber Danley and four grandchildren: Christian Nash, Koby Danley, Taylor Danley, and Riley Danley.

Son, Chris Danley his fianceé Tasha Conn and four grandchildren: Aubrie Danley engaged to Ryan Armstrong who gave her her first great granddaughter, Journei Saige Armstrong-Danley. Kaillou Danley, Dakoda Danley and Hunter Speaker.

Daughter, Kandi Faubion, son in love, Douglas Bone and four grandchildren; Klayton Faubion, Aria Faubion, Stormy Tipton and Kyndal Faubion

She is also survived by her brothers and sisters and their families.

Sister, Candy Faubion and her children Patricia Brent, and Skye Ginn.

Sister, Deanna Faubion and her children Charles Weaver, Amanda Gober, and Bryan Ballard.

Brother, Ed Faubion and his children Tasia and Tiffany Faubion.

Brother, Joe Faubion and his child Shane Faubion.

Sister, Kim Faubion, her spouse Tony Cuello and their children Anthony Cuello, Deryn Davalos, and Jordan Cuello.

Sister, Virginia Black, her spouse Richard Black and their children Josalynn Hobbs and Destini Faubion.

Because she is preceded in death by sisters and brothers, she also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Sons of deceased brother, Randy Faubion and sister in love Libby Faubion: Dewayne Waldrop, Marcus Waldrop, Jeremy Urley,

Children of deceased sister Naoma Herring and brother in love, James Herring: Kenneth Marshall, Joshua Herring, Jesse Herring

Children of deceased brother Kirk Faubion and deceased sister in love Terry Ludecke: Paxton Faubion, and Tanner Ludecke.

Sandy shared the following in a post before she passed away:

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say 'I used everything you gave me.'"

I am certain that Sandy was greeted at the gates of heaven and God told her

"Well done good and faithful servant"

Matthew 25:23

A private memorial will be held for the family at their residence.