Stephen (Steve) Karl Feller, 74, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 of congestive heart failure at his home in Kingwood, Texas, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 18, 1944 in Fredericksburg, Texas the son of Dr. Lorence and Florine Feller. He graduated in 1962 from Fredericksburg High School. He was active in high school sports and a natural athlete. He was a two-year letterman in football and track, garnering All-District in both sports. He attended Texas Lutheran College becoming a four year letterman and co-captain in football and a four year letterman in track where he won 1st in pole vault in the Big State Conference all four years. He was a member of Kappa Pi Alpha fraternity and served as President his senior year. After graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, he went on to be a teaching assistant in chemistry at the University of Houston. He applied and was accepted into the Air Force and was #1 in academics in his pilot training class in Williams AFB in Arizona. He flew in the Air Force for 10 years and logged over 4900 total flying hours. He received his Master of Science in Systems Management.

He married Carol Jean Schmidt on December 26, 1970 in Fredericksburg, Texas. In 1978 Steve resigned his commission and was honorably discharged. He was hired by Southwest, then just a start-up airline. Flying was a passion for him. He totaled over 21,000 hours and 9600 landings in the B-737.

The key word to describe Steve is love-he loved God, his family, his friends, his country, his career and his life. He often said how blessed he was to have had the life he did. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol, two children, Heidi Feller and Spencer Feller, daughter-in-law, Jadah and two grandchildren, Olivia and Abigayle. He is also survived by three siblings, Wayne (Mary), Happy (Candice) and Judy (Brian). He also leaves behind cherished extended family members.

There will be two events in the honor of Steve's memory. The Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Holy Comforter Lutheran Church, 1901 Woodland Hills Drive, Kingwood, Texas on June 1, 2019 at 10:00am, with a reception immediately following. An informal Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be held at the Rock House Hideaway, 197 Rock House Drive in Fredericksburg on July 27, 2019 from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kingwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Comforter Lutheran Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospital Foundation, or .