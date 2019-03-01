Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Denman.

Longtime Kingwood, TX resident, Tommy Martin Denman, 84, died, suddenly, on February 22, 2019. He was born March 25, 1935, in Mt. Olive, MS.

His wife of nearly 50 years, Carolyn Radley Denman, preceded him in death. Tom & Carolyn were married in Houston, TX, on September 17, 1966. He is also preceded in death, by his parents, Jesse Martin Denman and Tommie Smith Denman, and his sister, Willie (Jean) Denman Chipman. He is survived, by his son, Matthew Denman and his daughter, Betsy Denman Fontenot and son-in-law, Christopher Fontenot; and their children, Andrew, Jesse and Blake Fontenot, as well as, his niece, Patricia Donald and nephew, Jeff Donald. Graduated Brookhaven High 1953 where he was a cheerleader and Mr.Brookhaven high 1953. After briefly attending Ole Miss University, Tom served in the United States Air Force, from 1955-1958, as a Guided System Control Analyst for the 3205 Drone Squadron.

In 1960, he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in journalism. Tom enjoyed a 30-year career with Shell Oil Company, working in a variety of capacities, including management positions and media and government Relations. For the last 16 years, Tom was a golf marshal for Kingwood Country Club. He was also, an active member of the Humble Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association.

Please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Tom's Life, March 11, 2019, 4 p.m., at the Kingwood Country Club, Lakeside. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to memorialherman.org/donate