Virginia Philips Humphreys 97, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt & Friend passed away Oct. 30, 2019.Virginia was born in New Caney, Texas to Sara & Eugene Philips on June 24, 1922. She grew up in the Heights, & graduated from Reagan High School.

She met the love of her life, Ira Douglas, on a blind date. They got married in June 1942. After the war they lived in Houston, where their son Doug was born. They were transferred to El Paso where their daughter Trisha was born. Although they moved numerous times, they settled back in El Paso where Virginia worked in the County Clerk's office, as Supervisor of the Probate Department.

After retirement, they moved back to Houston. They became a part of every family celebration, sporting events, birthdays, dance recitals, special Olympics competitions, holidays, & vacations. Virginia built a lasting legacy of love. After 58 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2000. During this time of grieving, Virginia, Trisha & Grand-Daughter Hayley helped in forming a new church, & became charter members of Wildwood United Methodist Church in Magnolia, Tx.

Left to cherish her memories are son, Doug Humphreys & wife Judy, daughter Trisha Sargent & husband Ken ; six grandchildren: Darrell Womack & wife Vola, Carter Womack & wife Jenny, Marshall Womack & wife Leandra, Hayley Sargent, Sara Neel & husband Chris, Dan Humphreys & wife Kerri. Virginia also leaves thirteen great-grandchildren : Rylie, Cash & Drew Womack; James, Charity, Catherine, Zoe, Issac & Natalie Neel; Rex & Alana Womack; Ayanna & Asa Humphreys.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in remembrance of Virginia to Lonestar Equestrian Association, "providing special horses for Hayley & her Special Olympic teammates" c/o Ken Sargent, 5718 Woodland Creek Dr.