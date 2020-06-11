Staff Sgt. Aaram Meadows, 31, of 205 Levi Creecy Road, Edenton, died Tuesday, June 2,2020.

Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 12,2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 people including the staff.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store