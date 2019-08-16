LA GRANGE - Aaron Herbert Gilchrist Jr., 67, of 3375 Ponderosa Drive, died Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at River of Life Christian Center in Kinston. Interment will follow in the Climent C. Mills Veteran Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. with the family present to receive relatives and friends from 6-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019