COVE CITY - Aaron Junior Barnes, 64, of 2090 Dover Road, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Steven Toon, 115 Clarks Road, New Bern. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
His funeral service is noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow at the Toon Family Cemetery, Cove City.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019