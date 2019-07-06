GRIFTON - Addie Sarah Murphy, 97, of Grifton, passed away at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC on July 3, 2019. She was born in Greene County NC on March 15, 1922 to Ruel and Jannie Griffin Jones. Addie was a hard worker her entire life. She helped her husband on the farm and took pride in being a homemaker and raising her children. She loved her Lord and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kinston. Addie is survived by her daughter, Linda Aldridge; one granddaughter, Sherry Miller and husband Ken; one grandson, David Radford; great-grandson David Cole Radford; great-granddaughter, Melissa Ham and husband Michael and two very precious great-great-grandsons, Dilan and Bentley Ham. She touched many lives throughout her 97 years here and will be missed by many others. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 6:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Wayne Adkins officiating, 2469 Highway 11 N, Kinston, NC 28501. Private Burial will take place at a later date in the Murphy Family Cemetery. If you wish, you may send Memorial Contributions to Calvary Baptist Church. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 6, 2019