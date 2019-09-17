SNOW HILL - Mrs. Addie Beaman Smith Manning, 88, died Sunday evening, September 15, 2019. A native of Greene County, she was born April 17, 1931, the daughter of Arthur and Mabel Walston Beaman. She was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and had an extensive career as a medical secretary working with Dr. Hughes and Dr. Smith, both medical physicians in Snow Hill, and Dr. Charles F. Sugg, Jr. DDS where she retired in 1993. Addie was a member of Eden Christian Church and a Godly woman who cared for others, especially her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Zell C. Smith and James E. Manning; and siblings, Troy Beaman, Beulah Wade, Stuart Beaman, Wilbur Beaman and Norman Beaman. Her surviving family includes her children, Phyllis Smith Ham and husband James, of Snow Hill, Sue Smith Chapman and husband Don, of Ayden, and Timmy Manning of Walstonburg; grandchildren, Wesley Ham and wife Nicole, of Bath, and James T. Ham III of Snow Hill; great-grandchildren, Turner Crawford Ham and Ward Riley Ham; and a brother, Arthur Leonard Beaman of Buffalo, NY. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 AM Wednesday, September 18, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Greg Persinger officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of James and Phyllis Ham. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Eden Christian Church, c/o Trace Daughety, 821 Sutter's Place Drive, Winterville, NC 28590, Greene County Interfaith, PO Box 1041, Snow Hill, NC 28580, or the backpack children's ministry FLOK c/o Sandra Huber, 4871 Hwy 13 South, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019