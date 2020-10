Or Copy this URL to Share

Adell Nobles Willoughby, 89, of Durham, formerly of Kinston, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Carver Living Center in Durham.

Graveside service will be held noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at noon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from the chapel.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



