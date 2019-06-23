Mr. Albin Jansen "Al" Carlson, age 83, died Thursday evening, June 20, 2019, at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston. A native of Franklin County, Vermont, Al was born March 12, 1936, the son of Carl Albin and Florieta Carlson. Al entered the US Army in 1955 and served for more than 20 years retiring August 31, 1975, at the rank of Sergeant First Class. Not one to be idle, he then ventured into a second career with Eastern Elevator. Al remained engaged in veteran's affairs as an active member of the American Legion where he served as Post Commander of Post 94 and Post 11. His retirement years granted opportunities for he and his wife to travel extensively and indulge themselves in time spent with their family.
Al is survived by his wife, Nancy Brewer Carlson; children, Scott Alan Carlson of Pikeville, Wayne Edwin Carlson (Rhonda) of Greenville, Mark Jansen Carlson of Dudley, and Anne Elizabeth Powell (Rick) of Fleming Island, FL; grandchildren, Lacey Anne Gunn of Marlow, OK, and Marina Jansen Richards of Grantham; step-grandson, John Clark Evans of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Kahlyn Gunn, Ashlyn Gunn, Dilyn Gunn and Easton Richards; and his siblings, Anne Prest of California, Una McCreary of Florida, Nick Carlson of California, Hugh Fish (Pat) of Cary, Marian Fish Rappaport (Richard) of Oregon, and Sally Knox Ziemendorf of New York.
Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held graveside 2 PM Wednesday, June 26th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Steven Gay and Mr. J. Ray Edmundson officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23rd, from 6 -8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Army Historical Foundation, PO Box 96281, Washington, DC 20090-6281. Online condolences www.taylor-tyson.com
Published in Free Press on June 23, 2019