KINSTON - Al Jennings Sutton, Sr. died peacefully Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 in Kinston, NC at the age of 89. He was born March 23, 1931 at home in Lenoir County to the late Alice Newsome and McKinley Sutton. Al was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was always ready and willing to help anyone that needed assistance. Al attended Kinston City Schools and volunteered for service in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged after three years as a Staff Sergeant. Al started work at a young age and continued until a work place accident forced his final retirement in 2019. Al worked at Adams Products for many years retiring as Plant Superintendent in Kinston. He was affectionately referred to as Dr. Block by many in the concrete masonry manufacturing industry. Al turned down several advancement opportunities over the years that would require him to move. He loved Kinston and he loved calling it home.
Al was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was always thankful for Rev. Howard G. Dawkins who brought him in to the church and married him to the love of his life, Grace.
Al is survived by his wife of 67 years, Grace Casper Sutton of Kinston; daughters Sonya Nowak and husband John of Charlotte, Jennifer Blackmon and partner Doug of Kinston; son Al Sutton, Jr. and wife Patrice of Cary; grandchildren James Sutton (Jim) of Denver, CO, Sarah S. Illes and husband Gabe of Mebane, Megan Sutton of Cary, Chris Nowak of Charlotte, Lindsay Nowak of Charlotte, Ashton Blackmon and wife Shelby of Atlantic Beach, Memoree Blackmon of Raleigh, and great grandchild Gabriel John Illes IV.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church 2600 Rouse Rd. Kinston, NC 28504.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the talented and caring staff at the Herritage Elite of Kinston.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and the recommendations of the State of NC we would appreciate those that join us at the service to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 20, 2020.